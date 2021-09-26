Oleksandr Usyk: ‘Anthony Joshua was the biggest fight in my career but it wasn’t the hardest’
Victorious in London, but Oleksandr Usyk thinks he'll have to wait to fight the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder winner. NINE years ago in London, in separate bouts at the ExCel arena, Anthony Joshua, at super-heavyweight, and Oleksandr Usyk at 91kgs both won Olympic gold medals. They moved on from London 2012, Joshua became a sporting star, rising to the top of the heavyweight division and picking up WBO, WBA and IBF belts. Meanwhile Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division, unifying every sanctioning body belt in that weight class and winning the World Boxing Super Series. He completed his masterful step up to heavyweight on Saturday night when he unanimously outscored Joshua at the Tottenham stadium.www.boxingnewsonline.net
