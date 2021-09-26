CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Xi Warns Of 'Grim' Situation With Taiwan

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that relations between Beijing and Taipei were "grim" on Sunday, urging the island's main opposition party to help seek "unification of the country." China views self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to retake it one day, by force if necessary. Xi...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

