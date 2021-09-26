Pam Stone: Yes, North Carolina, we're neighbors but are we also drinking buddies?
There’s trouble in River City. Or make that Liquor City. The chairman of North Carolina’s ABC Commission, who also has the coolest name of any public official, Zander Guy, resigned Friday after a chain of difficulties that have left bare shelves in liquor stores across the state. It seems a new software ordering process has added to the woes as well as the substantial impact of COVID, owing to at-home liquor consumption that remains high.www.goupstate.com
Comments / 6