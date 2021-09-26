CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pam Stone: Yes, North Carolina, we're neighbors but are we also drinking buddies?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s trouble in River City. Or make that Liquor City. The chairman of North Carolina’s ABC Commission, who also has the coolest name of any public official, Zander Guy, resigned Friday after a chain of difficulties that have left bare shelves in liquor stores across the state. It seems a new software ordering process has added to the woes as well as the substantial impact of COVID, owing to at-home liquor consumption that remains high.

Judie Davis
6d ago

my father was a boot liger make best liquor he didn't have a choice we were dirt poor he was a share croper and it was worker or not eat he all ways taste it fist to make sure it was good i remember him calling over he said let me show you the good if it sparkling light and when you shake it and it breads up you got the best now before you say something bad he never talked bad about people or swore i remember everything i was only 8 or 9i guess i was in training but don't get all upset i turned out okay.

