Madison's Pill Skills looks to grow with $15K grant

Madison’s Pill Skills is among 12 burgeoning Wisconsin startups now able to receive a collective $220,000 in grants from a seed fund housed Downtown. Founded in 2020, Pill Skills creates products that teach adults and children how to take medications and vitamins effectively, said co-founder Marissa Harkness. Marissa, 22, graduated from UW-Madison last May having majored in biomedical engineering. Sister and co-founder Samantha, 21, studies the same discipline along with technical entrepreneurship at the Illinois Institute of Technology.