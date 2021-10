According to a report, Leicester City might attempt to muscle in on an Arsenal target. Apparently Champions League winger Noa Lang. A plethora of wingmen have been connected with Leicester throughout the off-season, into the campaign proper, and continues as the transfer window has closed. In fact, it shut a while ago. Nevertheless, Foxes of Leicester strives to bring you the news of links, and more importantly, our assessment of prospective new players and the likelihood of a move as we see it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO