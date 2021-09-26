Marcus Jones’ Still Underrated Brilliance, Hasaan Hypolite’s Halftime Speech and Dana Holgorsen’s Creativity — How UH Football Saved Itself

Marcus Jones is an electric threat with the ball in his hands. (@UHCougarFB) Halftime in a football locker room is chaos in the best of circumstances. And no one thinks these are the best of anything. Dana Holgorsen’s University of Houston football team trails a middling Navy team 17-7, having made enough of a mockery of a two minute drill to leave even the time challenged Bill O’Brien scratching his head. The Cougars are disappointed and angry at themselves — and their head coach is right there with them on this Saturday night.