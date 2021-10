Upgrading your baby’s diet can be an exciting thing for new parents. Gone are the days of baby food jars and pureeing produce in your kitchens. No more heavy food jars or pouches weighing down your diaper bags, filling up your pantries, or costing you an arm and leg at the grocery stores. When babies start making the jump from pureed foods to solids, it can feel like such a freeing thing for moms and dads. It also allows them the opportunity to introduce foods into their babies’ diets that are important not only nutrition-wise but also could be culturally important as well.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO