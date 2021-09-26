CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

These Republicans helped craft the infrastructure bill. They might not vote for it.

By SARAH FERRIS, NICHOLAS WU Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcwlV_0c8R4Prd00

A motley gang of deal-making House Republicans took partial credit for pushing through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan this summer. That doesn’t mean they’ll all vote for it.

The roughly 50-member centrist group, dubbed the Problem Solvers Caucus, wedged its way into this summer's multitrillion-dollar talks between Biden and some like-minded Senate Republicans. While the group's exact role in prying loose a Senate compromise is up for debate, many of those House members, including Republicans, claimed a critical role.

Democrats — and even some Republicans — in the group are now pleading with their GOP counterparts to ignore a robust whipping operation by their own party and back the infrastructure bill on the floor Monday.

And it's not just the infrastructure bill that could be in jeopardy if those GOP votes don't appear on the floor next week, with a group of progressives still warning they’ll block the bill without more concessions on a broader, partisan spending package. The Problem Solvers Caucus itself is facing a critical test of survival in the messy floor fight over Biden's deal. And there could hardly be a more glaring example of the group’s mission than a roads-and-bridges funding bill blessed by both the Democratic president and the Senate GOP leader.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill was essentially a Problem Solvers product,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), a member of the coalition strongly urging their colleagues to back the bill. “It would not be an argument in favor of bipartisanship for the Republicans who are part of that [bill] to turn their backs on it now.”

Roughly 10 Republicans are expected to vote for the infrastructure deal, nearly all of them Problem Solvers members, according to lawmakers in both parties who are keeping an informal whip count. But that precise number remains in flux amid uncertain Democratic dynamics.

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) put his decision to vote yes bluntly: “I helped write it.”

While a small corner of the GOP is eager to prove cross-aisle cooperation is alive and well, it's a complicated vote for many moderate House Republicans, who are under intense pressure from party leaders not to deliver a win for Biden — and potentially hurt their chances of flipping the House. One such Republican described House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s whipping operation as “strong.”

"From a caucus perspective, we’re going to be there. Not everybody, but we’re going to have a sizable showing. And that's a good thing," said Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), a founding co-chair of the group. “Substantively, it’s a pretty solid bill.”

Support from Republican Problem Solvers or other members would mean defying party leadership, which has formally come out against the bill. McCarthy told reporters Thursday he did not “view it as a bipartisan bill any longer” and would be urging his members to vote against it because of the Democrats’ plans to couple it with the larger social spending plan.

The two co-chairs of the group, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), have been doing their own whipping behind the scenes, encouraging as many of their 29 GOP members to vote for the bill as possible.

It was the main topic in a lengthy meeting of the group earlier this week, where multiple Democrats in the room pitched their GOP colleagues. Many stressed not just the importance of the bill, but the role of bipartisanship broadly in a year that has seen relations between Republicans and Democrats hit rock bottom.

Even after the dark days following Jan. 6, when lawmakers of opposing parties were nearing open warfare against the other, Problem Solvers members were determined to show progress toward legislation like infrastructure. Through the spring and summer, leaders of the group got involved in the infrastructure discussion with the White House and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and others.

Those groups met both informally and formally on the subject for months, including at an overnight summit at Larry Hogan's governor's mansion in Maryland. They took the partnership so seriously that when Democratic leaders began to formally tie infrastructure with their party's partisan bill, House GOP lawmakers became livid and some members of the Problem Solvers privately mulled quitting the group. None ultimately did.

The Problem Solvers have dealt with plenty of issues that split the caucus before. One of the toughest votes in the group’s history came earlier this year, when the House voted on whether to create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

One of the group’s members, Katko, struck a compromise with House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on a bill to create the independent commission that would have barred current members of Congress from serving on the panel and delivered a report by the end of the year.

But former President Donald Trump intervened, and McCarthy ultimately recommended his caucus vote against it — publicly abandoning Katko and inflaming many of his conference's moderates. Thirty five Republicans ultimately bucked the party to vote for the commission, including 18 members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, many of whom said they voted yes to support Katko.

Democrats in the group say they hope the infrastructure vote can get just as many Republicans, if not more than that commission vote.

It’s not just GOP Problem Solvers members who are signaling they’ll likely vote for the bill. Northeast Republicans such as Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) both told POLITICO they were leaning toward supporting it.

“It’s like every other bill. There are good things, and not so good things. And you have to balance it with your district and see what would be the best vote,” Malliotakis said in an interview.

Still, Fitzpatrick cautioned that the GOP dynamics could dramatically change by then, with Democratic leaders now aiming to bring both the infrastructure and broader spending bill to the floor next week.

“So many people’s decision depends on how the process plays out,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s a lot of people who support infrastructure, who may not be in love with the bill but they're OK with it. But they want nothing to do with the $3.5 trillion.”

Olivia Beavers contributed to this report.

Comments / 8

pieman
5d ago

Fitzpatrick do not vote for this bill. I don’t care if you helped write it it is wrong to be held hostage by dummycrats to much larger bill I am from bucks county and if you vote for this bill I will not vote for you next year. Many conservatives feel the same way

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included Bill Cassidy […] The post U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Another big day for Biden’s presidency: What to watch

NO DEAL — So much for that make-or-break Thursday vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill (aka BIF). Speaker NANCY PELOSI delayed the roll call just before 11 p.m. after a flurry of late-night meetings trying to strike a deal with Sens. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) and JOE MANCHIN (D-W-Va.) over the still-not-final reconciliation package (aka BBB) at the heart of progressives’ reluctance to pass the BIF at this moment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Progressives’ frustration with centrist Kyrsten Sinema boils over: ‘One senator is holding up the will of the entire Democratic Party’

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the most conservative members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, is the subject of much consternation among her colleagues, angry at Ms Sinema for thwarting progress on President Joe Biden’s legislative plan to update America’s infrastructure and expand many social programs.The senator is one of two holdouts seen as standing in the way of the passage of a $3.5 trillion bill, set to work its way through the Senate via reconciliation, a procedural tactic requiring a bare 51-vote majority rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. The other Democratic lawmaker is West...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Katko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#House Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Democratic
POLITICO

Infrastructure delayed but Pelosi promises vote 'today'

INTRANSIGENCE IS INFRASTRUCTURE — The House did not vote on the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package overnight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday pushed off a planned vote on a key plank of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda amid a threat of revolt from House progressives and a failure for top Democrats to make a deal with Senate centrists.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The border control mess awaiting Biden’s nominee

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. President JOE BIDEN called footage of border patrol agents on horseback appearing to confront Haitian migrants last week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New York Post

Democrats slam Joe Biden for not working to save infrastructure bills

With the vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill only days away, Democrats are growing disappointed that President Biden has not assisted in negotiating between the warring left and moderate flanks of his party to pass that $1.2 trillion measure and the president’s signature $3.5 trillion spending bill. Before the end...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
123K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy