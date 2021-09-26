CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC is dealing with a bad case of déjà vu after a loss to Georgia Tech

By C.L. Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chances that No. 21 North Carolina can fulfill the promise of its preseason expectations likely disappeared for good in Mercedes-Benz Stadium after its 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Tar Heels (2-2, 1-2 ACC) are staring at a .500 record after their second road loss of the...

