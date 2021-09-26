CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: AP Top 25 Week 5 projection

By SDS Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college football rankings will be released Sunday afternoon, and there will be some changes. Namely, the Arkansas Razorbacks should jump from No. 16 into the top 7 of the updated AP Top rankings. The Hogs demolished No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 in the Southwest Classic. The Hogs are physical on both lines of scrimmage, and that defense — man, it’s good. Arkansas plays No. 2 Georgia next week. That could be a classic.

