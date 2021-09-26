College football rankings: AP Top 25 Week 5 projection
The college football rankings will be released Sunday afternoon, and there will be some changes. Namely, the Arkansas Razorbacks should jump from No. 16 into the top 7 of the updated AP Top rankings. The Hogs demolished No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 in the Southwest Classic. The Hogs are physical on both lines of scrimmage, and that defense — man, it’s good. Arkansas plays No. 2 Georgia next week. That could be a classic.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0