College football rankings: AP Top 25 Week 5 projection

For the Florida Gators, even with a loss to Alabama, the future is bright. Win out in the East, figure out some way to outflank Georgia and end up in the College Football Playoff. Or not. Kentucky is 4-0 and 2-0 in the SEC, neither of which is exactly a common occurrence. The Wildcats, having lost 33 of their last 34 games to Florida, will still be an underdog on Saturday night at Kroger Field. But Kentucky is also in excellent shape to pull off the upset. It’s just enough of an underdog that there shouldn’t be pressure to beat Florida, but its style of play is oddly similar to Florida’s, and Kentucky has taken the last 3 home games in this series down to the wire. Here’s why the Wildcats will rain on the Gator parade on Saturday night.

