Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is one of many recent unicorns to IPO. The stock rallied to nearly $90 before crashing down after recent earnings. It's currently trading in the low $50s. Is it a buy now? Today, I'll dig into the company again, this time focused on the artificial intelligence side of its business. The below video continues my series on high-growth AI, where I have done my best to find the highest-growth companies in a variety of sectors with disruptive growth trends. Last time, I covered robotic surgery AI with Intuitive Surgical. Today, I'll discuss UiPath's AI and machine learning capabilities, as well as the current stock price.

UiPath is a global software company focused on robotic process automation, also called RPA. The company's software enables organizations to automate data entry and repetitive tasks. RPA technology makes it simple for businesses to build, deploy, and manage bots. These software robots emulate human actions and provide many benefits. Examples include:

Increased production times

Reduction of costs

Increased employee creativity and innovation

Improved efficiency

Increased employee happiness and retention

Improved process quality

Higher employee productivity

Improved customer service

UiPath's AI capabilities are robust in the following key areas, which I explain in more detail in the video:

AI computer vision

AI Center

Fully AI-enabled platform

Document understanding

UiPath is arguably the best pure-play stock in the RPA space, although it does face increasing competition from companies like Microsoft. With that said, UiPath is recognized by many as the clear robotic process automation leader, and customers have been increasing consumption once on the platform. UiPath's dollar-based net retention rate is 144%, which is phenomenal.

Gartner predicts that robotic process automation software revenues will be approximately $2 billion this year, which is up 20% year over year. Additionally, RPA revenues are estimated to grow at double-digit rates through the end of 2024. But UiPath's recent earnings report sent shares tumbling because of growth deceleration fears. The question you have as an investor is if the stock will bottom out around $50, or if the stock will go lower.

Disruptive technology ETF ARK Innovation has been loading up on shares over the past several months, but should you? Is UiPath stock a buy now?

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of September 24, 2021. The video was published on September 25, 2021.