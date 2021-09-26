Dabo Swinney sounds undecided on Clemson's QB position moving forward

Dabo Swinney has to be frustrated following Clemson’s 27-21 overtime loss to NC State, but really, everyone could see a loss coming for a couple of weeks. Clemson’s offense has been on life support, and it’s looked like it hasn’t been able to bust a grape in September, even with 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. Uiagalelei, as he has all season, struggled again Saturday in the loss to the Wolfpack, connecting on just 12 of 26 passing attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 INT.