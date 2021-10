It's yet another major payday in the world of the Philadelphia Eagles. Not long after inking offensive tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year extension that keeps him in tow through 2025, it's defensive end Josh Sweat getting in on the contract action, and in a big way. Sweat has signed a three-year deal that secures him through 2024, the team announced on Saturday, and the numbers on the deal are quite robust. According to Sweat's agent, Christopher Coy of Vanguard Sports, the 24-year-old is being awarded a deal worth $40 million over that three-year span -- able to max out at $42 million and with $26.9 million in guaranteed money.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO