Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 3

Reuben Frank (1-1) I expect the Eagles to play better Monday night than they did Sunday. I expect the offense to be more efficient, Nick Sirianni to call a better game, Jalen Hurts to complete more than 12 passes and the defense to finally force a turnover or two. But I don’t think it’ll be quite enough. Dak Prescott is 5-2 in his career against the Eagles, with the losses coming in 2016 and 2017. He’s back healthy and playing at a high level, and even with some banged up WRs, I just think the Dallas offense has a little too much for the Eagles to handle right now. Prescott is completing 77 percent of his passes and has been sacked only three times in 85 pass attempts. I expect this to be a close, competitive, hard-fought game, but in that building — where the Eagles are 1-4 since 2016 — I’ve got the Cowboys getting the W. The Eagles are just 7-11 in their last 18 games against the Cowboys and they haven’t swept them since 2011. This one is more of the same.