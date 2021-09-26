CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 3

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuben Frank (1-1) I expect the Eagles to play better Monday night than they did Sunday. I expect the offense to be more efficient, Nick Sirianni to call a better game, Jalen Hurts to complete more than 12 passes and the defense to finally force a turnover or two. But I don’t think it’ll be quite enough. Dak Prescott is 5-2 in his career against the Eagles, with the losses coming in 2016 and 2017. He’s back healthy and playing at a high level, and even with some banged up WRs, I just think the Dallas offense has a little too much for the Eagles to handle right now. Prescott is completing 77 percent of his passes and has been sacked only three times in 85 pass attempts. I expect this to be a close, competitive, hard-fought game, but in that building — where the Eagles are 1-4 since 2016 — I’ve got the Cowboys getting the W. The Eagles are just 7-11 in their last 18 games against the Cowboys and they haven’t swept them since 2011. This one is more of the same.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 3: TV, time, line

The Dallas Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for their home opener against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 pm. Monday on ESPN. The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win on the road against the Chargers. The Eagles are coming off a...
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 122-81 roll

Three of the four teams in the NFC East were 1-1 entering Week 3, and one could separate itself from the rest of the division by the end. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in the week's final game. After securing a hard-fought road win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas has momentum, but the Eagles gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money last weekend.
Yardbarker

Eagles – Cowboys Week 3 Inactives

The Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas (the stadium isn’t actually in Dallas) on Monday night to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an early-season divisional matchup. Unfortunately, they will have to do so without defensive end Brandon Graham, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Brandon Brooks, and safety Rodney McLeod. The Cowboys are dealing with a few injury situations of their own, however. Let’s take a look at the Week 3 inactives for the Eagles and Cowboys.
CBS Philly

‘I Still Have That Green Inside My Heart’: LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy To Retire As Philadelphia Eagle On Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Running back LeSean McCoy, also known to Eagles fans as “Shady,” will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Shady will be recognized as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’ve decided to retire [as] an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy told the Eagles. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the...
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 3: Monday Night Football Open Thread

Both teams come into the game 1-1 with Dallas favored by 3.5. The Cowboys started the season by giving a game to the Buccaneers in Tampa, then beat the Chargers by 3 in Los Angeles. Philadelphia stomped the Falcons in Atlanta and lost by 7 to the San Francisco 49ers at home.
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy Returns To Eagles For Retirement

LeSean McCoy became a superstar running back with the Philadelphia Eagles. The fact he could not spend more time with the team that drafted him is a shame. The 33-year-old McCoy is in the news today because he has decided to call it a career. And to do so, he...
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
