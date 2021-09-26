CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcanic ash cloud halts flights to and from Spanish island

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday as molten rock continued to be flung high into the air from an erupting volcano. No flights arrived or departed, despite emergency workers clearing the...

Related
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
AFP

Ringside seat for fearful villagers as Canaries volcano spews fire

Residents of the Canary Island village of Tazacorte had a ringside seat but were shocked and unwilling onlookers on Friday, contemplating a too-close-for-comfort spectacular eruption of La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano. Massive swathes of banana plantations dominate the scenery in Tazacorte -- exports of the fruit are one of La Palma's main earners.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
