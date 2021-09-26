MARK-TO-MARKET: China’s Evergrande Group rocks global markets
China’s Evergrande Real Estate Group is probably one of the largest companies you’ve never heard of. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company is one of the world’s largest property developers. With prior year revenues of $73.5 billion, it sits at No. 122 in Fortune’s Global 500 of the world’s largest companies. It employs a massive workforce — 123,276 as of Aug. 2 — and boasts it indirectly creates more than 3.8 million jobs every year.qconline.com
Comments / 0