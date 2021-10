PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As colder weather approaches, a Northeast Philadelphia boy is preparing for another winter of brotherly love. He calls it giving the gift of happy feet. “This is, I think, 20. No, 12,” 12-year-old Declan Cassidy said. Thousands of people are already wearing socks, collected by Declan. “These are different socks, too,” Declan said. This is his third year collecting socks for the homeless and others in need. He calls it Declan’s Socks For The Streets. The first year, he collected 1,005 pairs. Last year, 9,223. This year he hopes to beat it. “That many socks, it’s a lot to donate. A lot of people will...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO