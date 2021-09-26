"Maybe Emma Raducanu will be the Brit to emerge as the new Lewis Hamilton"

I’m going unapologetically rad (as in radical) this week. The time’s right to stick my neck out and demand a little, long-overdue action. For starters, the problem of ecomentalists and other protestors playing in rush-hour traffic as they illegally park their bums on road surfaces has to, and can, be rapidly halted. Just as we’d be obliged to halt tragically misguided folk from dangerously perching their vulnerable backsides on railway lines or airport runways, we must save those bonkers enough to sit on public roads. Fact is, some people need protecting from themselves, while at the same time being stopped from taking others down with them – drivers and riders who might crash while trying to avoid accident-inducing human barricades, for example.