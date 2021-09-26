Portugal. The Man preforms at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg

It all started at a chili cook-off on City Island during a Kipona Festival in Harrisburg. That’s what sparked Randy Allen’s interest in chili competitions. Now, 30 years later, the Enola man has won a world championship for his traditional red chili. He was named the winner during a competition last month in Myrtle Beach. He won $15,000 and a traditional kettle trophy at the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO