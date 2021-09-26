Portugal. The Man preforms at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg
Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series continues into the Fall with the band Portugal. The Man performing at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Sept. 25, 2021. The band is from Wasilla, Alaska, is currently based in Portland, Oregon and includes John Baldwin Gurley - lead vocals, rhythm, lead guitar; Zach Carothers - bass, vocals; Kyle O’Quin - keyboards, synthesizers, organ; Zoe Manville - vocals; Eric Howk - guitar, vocals and Jason Sechrist - drums.www.pennlive.com
