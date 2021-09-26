CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Portugal. The Man preforms at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg

PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series continues into the Fall with the band Portugal. The Man performing at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Sept. 25, 2021. The band is from Wasilla, Alaska, is currently based in Portland, Oregon and includes John Baldwin Gurley - lead vocals, rhythm, lead guitar; Zach Carothers - bass, vocals; Kyle O’Quin - keyboards, synthesizers, organ; Zoe Manville - vocals; Eric Howk - guitar, vocals and Jason Sechrist - drums.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man wins world championship chili cook-off

It all started at a chili cook-off on City Island during a Kipona Festival in Harrisburg. That’s what sparked Randy Allen’s interest in chili competitions. Now, 30 years later, the Enola man has won a world championship for his traditional red chili. He was named the winner during a competition last month in Myrtle Beach. He won $15,000 and a traditional kettle trophy at the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
108K+
Followers
48K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy