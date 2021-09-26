CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Alpinist review – intriguing insight into a maverick climber

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMKBJ_0c8R1xVA00
Marc-André Leclerc in The Alpinist.

There has been no shortage of climbing documentaries that combine staggering vistas with sickeningly stressful shots of people cramming their bleeding fingertips into tiny cracks in sheer rock faces. And each film attempts to answer the same question – for the love of God, why?

The Alpinist, about free spirit and solo climber Marc-André Leclerc, is distinctive because its subject is an outlier even within the maverick climbing community. What drives him is not glory or sporting achievement. A goofy Canadian given to describing a blighted hellface of sheer rock as “super fun”, Leclerc was diagnosed with ADHD as a child. Climbing, he says, is the only time when he “doesn’t feel my squirrel brain twitching”. It’s an intriguing insight into a particular kind of obsessive drive, and a portrait of a man who, as one of his contemporaries remarked, feels almost too comfortable on the side of a mountain.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Marc-André Leclerc’s Triumphant, Harrowing Story on “The Alpinist”

“The Alpinist” is a harrowing but hopeful documentary about Marc-André Leclerc, a Canadian rock climber and alpinist that was considered one of the best. From directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, “The Alpinist” will be released in theaters on September 10th. I spoke with the filmmakers (Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen)...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Tsugua Diaries Insightfully Explores the Perception of Time During the Pandemic

When the idea of “pandemic movies” becoming a sort of subgenre was formed and necessitated by global conditions, there was a groan that could be heard around the world. We know how this goes. Artists will jump on gimmicky opportunities to shallowly explore interior space and entrapment. It became a cliché before any movie was even made. Yet some great artists found a way to make unique, memorable studies of the current moment. Mati Diop’s In My Room used interior space and feelings of inability to escape to explore monotonous life. Rob Savage’s clever Host turned entrapment into a nightmare of computer-aided terror. The latest film from Portugal’s Maureen Fazandeiro and Miguel Gomes is an exercise in how art itself––and, by virtue, the people involved in making it––has been changed by the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maverick#Climber#Free Climbing#Documentary#Alpinist#Canadian#Adhd
The Spokesman-Review

Magic Lantern: Spies, climbers and Bayou angst

Above: Sakoto Fukuhara and Issey Takahashi star in "Wife of a Spy. (Photo/Kino Lorber) Moviemakers love a good spy story. Just as the release of the latest James Bond film approaches, the Magic Lantern Theatre will open an espionage film on Friday titled “Wife of a Spy.”. It’ll be one...
MOVIES
Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘The Alpinist’ explores a climber’s essence through his trek

In a world laced with an incessant need for credit and validation, the perspective of Canadian mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc was a breath of fresh air. Through the tireless work of Nick Rosen, Peter Mortimer and the contributing film crew of “The Alpinist,” the audience is allowed a glimpse into the life of this true free spirit encumbered only by the limitation of life itself.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Florian Gallenberger on ‘It’s Just a Phase, Honey,’ Tackling Comedy and ‘Zen in the Art of Archery’

Florian Gallenberger, the director behind “John Rabe,” a historical drama about the Nanking Massacre in China, and “Colonia,” a political thriller set in Chile against the backdrop of the 1973 military coup, has made his first comedy. “It’s Just a Phase, Honey,” which had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival, offers a hilarious look at a married couple, played by Christoph Maria Herbst and Christiane Paul, who, in the midst of a mid-life crisis, attempt a trial separation. The film is an adaptation of Maxim Leo and Jochen-Martin Gutsch’s bestseller, which comprises 25 short, unconnected anecdotes. Gallenberger and co-writer Malte...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Blue Moon’ Review: Country Life Brings No Peace in a Rowdy Slab of Romanian Realism

An imperfect, attention-grabbing debut feature from Romanian actor-turned-director Alina Grigore, “Blue Moon” is named for a song, though not the one you might expect: a somewhat mordant local lullaby, sung late in proceedings, at a point when any hope of rest has long deserted its frazzled protagonist. Still, it’s impossible to approach the film without that Rodgers & Hart lonely-hearts standard running through your head — which, accidentally or otherwise, turns out to be an effective bit of misdirection. For the more time we spend with 22-year-old Irina (Ioana Chitu), the clearer it becomes that what she’s missing isn’t a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
outsidemagazine

“I Write for Katie”: How Katie Ives Climbs Mountains at ‘Alpinist’

Katie Ives still laughs about the bungled adjective that saved her life. She was high in the Tetons more than a decade ago, at the crux of an ice-plastered climb. Night was falling. Her hands were wooden from the cold, and a fall spelled death. In that dire moment, Ives did not pray for safe deliverance. She did not consider the grief of family and friends when they heard the news. She did not mourn the loss of a dream career.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Francisco Examiner

‘Displaced’ an intriguing gentrification horror story

The red flags come early, and hard and fast, in “The Displaced,” Chicago playwright Isaac Gómez’s wildly entertaining two-hander now in a top-notch regional premiere at Crowded Fire Theater:. In the top-floor apartment of a slightly distressed inner-city building, into which a twentysomething couple has just recently moved, the roar...
ENTERTAINMENT
Climbing

Living With A Very Serious Climber

It’s all business (until he forgets about it) “I think I’m getting sick,“ I say. “Darling!” exclaims my husband. “I’d better take some vitamins.”. He swallows two multi-vitamins, two Echinacea, a super C and goldenseal. “What do I take zinc for?” he asks, rooting among the bottles. “Compassion and empathy,”...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Showrunner drops intriguing Season 9 details

Chicago P.D. spoilers for Season 9 have now come directly from the source, as the showrunner revealed some key details about the upcoming episodes. One Chicago fans will see the return of all three shows on Wednesday, September 22. It’s a big night, as each show left off on pretty big cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
gymclimber.com

Six Most Awesome Jobs for Climbers

When I was 18 and out of high school I landed what I figured was the perfect job for a climber: roofer. Besides working outside where you get a free “hardening” by the elements—rain, wind, temperatures well over 100 and down to zero—being a roofer acclimates you to heights. Carrying 80-pound bundles of shingles up a tall ladder from dawn to dusk is a training bonus.
JOBS
highlandsranchherald.net

Climber reaches for dream

When Colin Duffy first laid eyes on an indoor climbing wall, he was only 3 years old. The colorful holds drew his attention and he begged his parents to let him give the sport a try. By 7, he was climbing in full-sized gyms. And now, at 17, Duffy was the youngest competitor in the first-ever Olympic sport climbing event.
BROOMFIELD, CO
fame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For October 2021

LA doesn’t get overly chilly in October; however, the drama within The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) will surely heat up! What plans does Sheila have in store for Finn and Steffy? How will Paris get involved? Are Katie and Eric “just friends”, or could they be more? Fans just love to speculate on storylines! As such, below are some B&B plotline predictions for October 2021.
TV SERIES
theberkshireedge.com

NATURE’S TURN: Climbers and runners

MOUNT WASHINGTON — The autumnal equinox arrives at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. As summer turns to autumn, gardeners reach up high to grasp and pluck trellised climbers. A myriad of hanging edibles are now maturing above our heads on flowering, climbing vines. Many vining plants are adaptable to growing vertically or running along the surface of the ground. Moving through the garden, we reach down to harvest vegetables — many are, botanically, fruits — that grow along trailing stems. With a view toward planning next year’s gardens, below you will find still-producing, especially flavorful and nutritious varieties. Remarkable flowers appear along the way.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

Review: The Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker — Is It As Good As The Brand’s Blenders & Juicers?

Traditionally known for their personal-sized blenders and high-functioning juicers, Nutribullet recently made its foray into coffee makers, introducing its first coffee machine: the Nutribullet Brew Choice — a hybrid carafe and single-serve coffee maker. While some households may find a dilemma in deciding whether or not they need a machine that makes a single mug or full pot, the Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe coffee machine makes things easy by providing a way to do both. Nutribullet sent SPY a machine to test, so keep reading for our thoughts on the product below. Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker Buy: Nutribullet...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy