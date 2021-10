Check this out - a super fun and family-friendly Halloween event is coming to Seaside Heights for the very first time!. The kids are going to love this one. Seaside Heights will be transformed into a spooky fun zone for its first Halloween Fest on October 22nd and 23rd. Forget the boardwalk and Carousel Pavillion as it is - it's about to turn into the Boo Walk and Petrified Pavillion with so many fun activities!

