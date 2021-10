Pat Gorbatuk couldn’t believe what had become of his quaint, two-and-a-half-square mile hometown of Manville, the picture of suburban tranquility now transformed into a disaster area. Brown floodwaters raged through the roads, swallowing cars, overtaking buildings and damaging more than 1,200 of the 3,500 homes in town. Men in canoes paddled through the streets, rescuing neighbors from 15-foot waters. The stench of smoke, gas and sewage filled the air.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO