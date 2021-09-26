CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas: Who will win, odds and predictions

By Alex Andrejev
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening race in the second round of NASCAR Cup playoffs is Sunday at Las Vegas. The South Point 400 starts at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Four drivers — Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell — were eliminated from the postseason after last weekend’s cutoff race at Bristol, which shrunk the playoff field to 12. Kyle Larson leads the series in points coming off his sixth win in 2021, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the top five.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy