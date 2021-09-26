NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas: Who will win, odds and predictions

The opening race in the second round of NASCAR Cup playoffs is Sunday at Las Vegas. The South Point 400 starts at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Four drivers — Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell — were eliminated from the postseason after last weekend’s cutoff race at Bristol, which shrunk the playoff field to 12. Kyle Larson leads the series in points coming off his sixth win in 2021, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the top five.