Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

In a coastal desert on Chile's border with Peru, a night patrol runs into two different groups of migrants making their way across Latin America: Haitians returning to Chile after failing to enter the United States, and Venezuelans begging to be allowed in. The frustration of the returning Haitians contrasts sharply with the hope of the Venezuelans seeking to board a bus to the Chilean capital Santiago, 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) to the south. "We have our residency papers and our son is Chilean, I am returning to my job," said Isaiah, a young Haitian. He and his wife, with a sleeping baby in her arms, have just emerged from a Chilean police truck at the Chacalluta border complex. They were intercepted as they entered Chile on foot through an unauthorized crossing near the beach.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO