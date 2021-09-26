CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Do our part to help Earth

By Dana Miracle-Hammons
vanceairscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week I was out and about and decided to get myself a drink at one of the local eateries. I went through the drive-thru and was handed my beverage and a straw. I unwrapped my straw, stuck it in my drink, put it up to my lips, and just CRINGED.

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

How did we lose our sense of living here on Earth?

We are living in an unprecedented time of change and upheaval. Every night when I turn on the evening news, you would think the world is going to hell in a handbasket. In the backdrop of global pandemic that is not abating, wildfires are ravaging through the western states, severe drought is making it unsustainable for some farmers to continue their generations of farming, floods and hurricanes deluging eastern and southern states, more unstable and volatile weather patterns plaguing our planet, increase in number of migratory movement of people because it’s impossible to live where they are, crisis at the border … Do I need to go on with the list?
VIDEO GAMES
pipestonestar.com

Do our part to support Elementary Boosters

The Pipestone Elementary Booster Club has collected aluminum cans for many years as a fundraiser for their club. Their collection bin was located at Brown Elementary School. With the demolition of the school, the Pipestone Elementary Booster Club was asked to relocate their recycling bin. I recently saw one of the Booster members and asked where it would be placed. Sadly, she told me they aren’t sure they will be setting it up again. The reason…too many people were placing trash in their recycle bin. Trash such as plastics, dirty diapers, and other items that DO NOT BELONG there. Those folks who were in charge of emptying the bin are tired of having to sort the trash from the aluminum. I’m positive none of us would want that job either…disgusting. This makes me very sad because I believe in recycling and supporting our Pipestone Elementary Booster Club! It also makes me sad to think so few can ruin it for the rest of us. I’m asking all of us to PLEASE respect these recycle bins and throw ONLY aluminum in there. Pipestone Elementary Booster Club…I’m praying you decide to set it up somewhere.
PIPESTONE, MN
Phys.org

Our climate projections for 2500 show an Earth that is alien to humans

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change—such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels—by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Palm Beach Interactive

Do your part to save ocean life | Commentary

The ocean is the heart and soul of this beautiful planet, providing us with not only the largest source of protein but the majority of our oxygen. By continuous depletion and damage to marine ecosystems, we are inflicting inevitable harm on our future populations. The central issue is the untold...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Two Decades of Data Show That Earth Is 'Dimming' as The Planet Warms Up

Earth is getting dimmer, researchers have found, and climate change is likely to blame. As the oceans get hotter, they appear to be generating fewer bright clouds, which means less sunlight is reflected back into space – and that warms up the planet even more. Researchers measured the reflectance or albedo of Earth by observing the earthshine that illuminates the Moon. Nearly 20 years of data, from 1998 to 2017, was collected to inform the results of the study. The measurements showed that Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter compared to 1998, the equivalent of...
SCIENCE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Do your part to reduce litter

Saturday, Sept. 18 is National Clean-Up Day, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about litter... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ENVIRONMENT
Quad Cities Onlines

WORLD OUTDOORS: What we do for our kids … Part 2

A few milliseconds before the rod dislodged and flew across the water, I yelled to my son to grab the rod, which he did. Unfortunately, he grabbed the wrong one. The shock, horror, disbelief and loss all hit him at once. For a 10-year-old, it was too much to handle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Future Earth
Bay News 9

Buffalo’s Studio Vegan sharing delicious ways to help Mother Earth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo woman is promoting sustainability through both her business and everyday life. Studio Vegan launched about a year ago and its creator aims for a zero waste lifestyle. For Naquasia Boyd, baking is more than a passion. It sustains her and the community. She started Studio...
BUFFALO, NY
earth.com

Scientists find an unexpected drop in Earth’s brightness

A new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has found that warming ocean waters related to climate change have caused a significant drop in Earth’s brightness. According to observations gathered by the Big Bear Solar Observatory in Southern California, the Earth is now reflecting approximately half a watt...
ASTRONOMY
Washington Post

We must all do our part to combat climate change

I was struck by the statement that carbon emissions need to be slashed by 45 percent by 2030. In the past year, I have made a concerted effort to conserve on utility use. My utility bills have decreased on average 45 percent. I have not deprived myself by these new measures — I have light when I need it, appliance use for cooking and washing, and I have not been too cold or too hot in my home.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Wind energy can help Earth blow back climate calamity

The answer to climate change—or at least part of it—is blowing in the wind, according to research published Aug. 28 in the journal Climate. "Early action will reap dividends," said Rebecca Barthelmie, professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, in the College of Engineering. "In terms of averting the worst of climate change, our work confirms that accelerating wind-energy technology deployment is a logical and a cost-effective part of the required strategy. Waiting longer will mean more drastic action will be needed."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
hypebeast.com

Take Part in Tom Sachs Immersive "SPACE PROGRAM: RARE EARTHS"

The fourth installment into his Space Program series. Tom Sachs is back with another installment in his Space Program Series — a 13-year exploration into the boundaries of interplanetary travel and human capabilities. In “SPACE PROGRAM: RARE EARTHS,” the American artist has transformed the expansive halls of Hamburg’s Deichtorhallen into an immersive laboratory of video, sculpture and aeronautics.
ASTRONOMY
12tomatoes.com

Whitest Paint On Earth Could Help Eliminate The Need For Air Conditioning

Have you ever noticed that sometimes – particularly in summertime – it’s actually harder to be inside a building than outside? I remember one office building that I worked in, the sun would always hit right in the hottest part of the afternoon, and my cubicle would quickly start to heat up, despite the walls being stark white.
ELECTRONICS
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Let’s do our part to save the next “Gabby”

Like millions of individuals, I’ve been captivated by the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito story. Most every major news network has been on top of this story since the 22-year-old went missing several weeks ago while she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country adventure that she was documenting on social media.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Best Life

7 Cleaning Habits That Attract Mice

Cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. It's tiring, frustrating, and the second you feel like you've finished one project, another mess rears its ugly head. However, if you're avoiding specific cleaning tasks—or doing them in certain ways—clutter and dust could soon be the least of your worries. According to pest control experts, certain cleaning habits could be attracting mice to your home. Read on to discover how your cleaning routine could be inviting pests into your space.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy