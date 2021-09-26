Do our part to help Earth

The Pipestone Elementary Booster Club has collected aluminum cans for many years as a fundraiser for their club. Their collection bin was located at Brown Elementary School. With the demolition of the school, the Pipestone Elementary Booster Club was asked to relocate their recycling bin. I recently saw one of the Booster members and asked where it would be placed. Sadly, she told me they aren’t sure they will be setting it up again. The reason…too many people were placing trash in their recycle bin. Trash such as plastics, dirty diapers, and other items that DO NOT BELONG there. Those folks who were in charge of emptying the bin are tired of having to sort the trash from the aluminum. I’m positive none of us would want that job either…disgusting. This makes me very sad because I believe in recycling and supporting our Pipestone Elementary Booster Club! It also makes me sad to think so few can ruin it for the rest of us. I’m asking all of us to PLEASE respect these recycle bins and throw ONLY aluminum in there. Pipestone Elementary Booster Club…I’m praying you decide to set it up somewhere.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO