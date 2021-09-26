Razor Clamming Reopens on Bulk of Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – The vast majority of the Oregon coast is back open to recreational razor clamming after biotoxin levels had closed it for awhile. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement on Friday, saying that the stretch from Tillamook Head at Cannon Beach south to the California border is open once again. Recent shellfish samples taken from this area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)