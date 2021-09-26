CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Razor Clamming Reopens on Bulk of Oregon Coast

beachconnection.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oregon Coast) – The vast majority of the Oregon coast is back open to recreational razor clamming after biotoxin levels had closed it for awhile. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement on Friday, saying that the stretch from Tillamook Head at Cannon Beach south to the California border is open once again. Recent shellfish samples taken from this area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

www.beachconnection.net

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clatsop County, OR
Lifestyle
City
Seaside, OR
Lincoln City, OR
Government
Clatsop County, OR
Government
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Manzanita, OR
City
Lincoln City, OR
City
Garibaldi, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Pacific City, OR
City
Newport, OR
Cannon Beach, OR
Lifestyle
City
Cannon Beach, OR
State
California State
City
Warrenton, OR
Tillamook, OR
Government
Newport, OR
Lifestyle
Seaside, OR
Lifestyle
Seaside, OR
Government
Tillamook, OR
Lifestyle
Lincoln City, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Newport, OR
Government
Cannon Beach, OR
Government
County
Clatsop County, OR
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#South Coast#Coast Hotels#Odfw#Tillamook Head#Food Safety Specialist#Oda#Biotoxin Closures#Manderson

Comments / 0

Community Policy