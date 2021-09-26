CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enrollment, diversity increases part of new SCC strategic plan

By Thomas Sherrill thomassherrill@nrcolumbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheastern Community College’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year strategic plan Monday that seeks to grow enrollment by 25% and increase diversity among staff by 25%. The plan starts with a vision of “developing an educated workforce that ensures our community is a thriving place to live, work and play,” and a mission of “opening doors for our community through powerful partnerships that provide student-centered learning, workforce development and cultural enrichment opportunities.”

