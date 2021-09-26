CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of COVID ICU nurse dies from virus after refusing to get vaccinated

By Savannah Neal
 6 days ago
Two daughters are now motherless after a Washington woman died from COVID-19 after refusing the vaccine. The sisters believe their late mother, Cori Taylor-Wall, was a victim of vaccine misinformation on the internet, reported People. Taylor-Wall died at the age of 57, twelve days after catching the Delta variant on...

4-year-old dies after getting COVID from staunchly anti-vax mom

Last Monday, Karra Harwood, a woman living in Galveston County, Texas, was diagnosed with COVID-19. By 7 a.m. the next day, her 4-year-old daughter Kali Cook was dead, having been infected with the virus, reported the Galveston Daily News. Cook is the youngest person to die from a coronavirus-related illness...
Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
Woman Pleads for Vaccination after Losing COVID Vaccine-Hesitant Husband

The Doctors are joined by Brittany, who lost her husband Brad to COVID-19. She pleads with those who are vaccine-hesitant to get the shot and hopefully avoid the tragedy her husband suffered. Brittany explains she and her husband were both dealing with preexisting conditions -- like diabetes and high blood...
Jensen Elementary Mother Dies From COVID-19 After Daughter Exposed At School

 CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents are demanding more information and more testing after learning two mothers of students at a Chicago Public School in Lawndale died last week from COVID-19. The family of Shenitha Curry said her daughter was exposed to COVID at Jensen Elementary and gave it to her mother. Both got sick, but Curry died last week. On a Go-Fund-Me page, her sister said contact tracers never got in touch with the family to check whether they had any symptoms. Curry is one of two mothers of a Jensen student who died last week from COVID. Eleven of the 17 classrooms there...
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A Cincinnati father and his eight kids are grieving after the family’s matriarch died of COVID-19. Her husband is urging others to get vaccinated to avoid his wife’s fate. Amber Feltner, 37, died Tuesday night of COVID-19, a little over a week after she was admitted to...
