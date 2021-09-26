UNC is dealing with a bad case of déjà vu after a loss to Georgia Tech

Live updates have concluded for this game. For a full recap and analysis, click here. No. 21 North Carolina takes a road trip for an ACC matchup against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) appear to have found their rhythm offensively, posting 59 points in consecutive wins over Georgia State and Virginia. The Yellow Jackets’ defense presents a tougher test. They allow just 124 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth nationally. UNC is just 5-6 in road games during Mack Brown’s second coaching stint in Chapel Hill. Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff is the first of six games over the next six years the Jackets will play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in the building for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO