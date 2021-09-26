CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

SAN MARINO (AP) — Residents of San Marino, a tiny republic surrounded by Italy, voted Sunday whether to decriminalize abortion, with the Roman Catholic Church firmly opposed and the “yes” camp hoping to make the procedure legal in some circumstances.

The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and beyond then if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations.

Women in San Marino seeking an abortion usually go to neighboring Italy, a similarly Catholic country which legalized the procedure in 1978. But proponents of the referendum say that puts an undue financial burden on them and penalizes women who have been raped.

Opponents argue that in San Marino even minors can already receive free contraception at pharmacies, including the so-called morning-after pill.

Voter Federica Gatti said Sunday as she cast her ballot that a woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy or not involves “several personal, religious and moral reasons,” but that the state “must provide its citizens this opportunity.”

Another voter, Elisabetta Matteini, said she was against having the procedure personally since it took her a long time to conceive her son, but that it should be available to avoid women resorting to “people who have no competence, putting their life at risk.”

In the buildup to the vote, the bishop of San Marino, Monsignor Andrea Turazzi, said the Catholic Church was “decidedly against” the decriminalization initiative, though he said the campaign had raised awareness about the need to provide better services and care, especially for mothers in financial or other need.

The Vatican firmly opposes abortion, holding that human life begins at conception and that all life must be protected from conception until natural death.

“For us its inconceivable that a mother resorts to abortion because of some economic troubles,” he told Vatican News.

The referendum was set after around 3,000 people signed a petition drive to overturn the microstate’s abortion law, which dates from 1865. If “Yes” votes prevail, San Marino’s Parliament will need to legalize the procedure.

Results were expected late Sunday.

San Marino, one of the world’s oldest republics, has a population of about 33,000 and is one of the last European states that still criminalizes abortion.

Nicole Winfield reported from Rome.

Reuters

San Marino abortion debate heats up ahead of historic referendum

SAN MARINO (Reuters) - One of Europe’s staunchest opponents to legal abortion could fall on Sunday when San Marino, a tiny and deeply Catholic republic landlocked in Italy, holds a referendum to overturn a law dating back to 1865. A “Yes” vote will bring some relief for pro-choice supporters further...
ELECTIONS
The Week

San Marino residents vote overwhelmingly to legalize abortion

In San Marino, about 77 percent of voters approved a referendum proposal on Sunday making abortion legal in the country. San Marino is a republic surrounded by Italy, home to about 33,000 people. The proposal calls for making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or later if a woman's life is in danger, and now that it has passed, San Marino's Parliament must draft a bill legalizing the procedure, The Associated Press reports.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

San Marino legalizes abortion, undoing centuries old ban

A sweeping 77% of voters in San Marino's elections on Sunday voted to approve a referendum to legalize abortion in the country, AP reports. Why it matters: This makes San Marino — a tiny, landlocked country folded into central Italy — the latest majority Catholic nation to legalize the procedure. San Marino was one of the last countries in Europe to have a total abortion ban, per the Guardian.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

San Marino women’s rights groups hail abortion vote

Women’s rights activists in San Marino a republic of 33,000 people in central Italy, have welcomed the microstate’s decision to legalise abortion. The republic has become the latest Catholic state to support making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, with 77% of the 14,384 votes cast on Sunday in support of this position.
ELECTIONS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
