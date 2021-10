Colorado's COVID-19 situation has improved of late, state health officials said Friday, though the number of hospitalized residents remains "incredibly high." Two leading health officials, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy and state COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman, told reporters Friday that some parts of the state are seeing increases and higher levels of spread — including in Mesa and Lincoln counties and the San Luis Valley area. But Colorado is near the bottom of the nation in rates of spread, they said, and many areas in the state have seen consistent dips in transmission.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO