It’s been two weeks since the launch of Republican University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl’s campaign for governor, which both sides of the aisle agree with unusual frankness did not go well. After a decidedly uninspiring kickoff event literally held at a venue featured in a Cory Gardner campaign ad a year before, Ganahl’s mishandling of repeated questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election sent her campaign into something of a messaging tailspin. Ganahl’s sparsely-attended “launch tour” in a used RV did little to improve the impression of a poorly executed rollout, and since that ended without fanfare Ganahl’s campaign has been mostly quiet.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO