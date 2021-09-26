CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

EDITORIAL: Don't play the race card to advocate abortion

By The Gazette editorial board
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoliticos play the race card with reckless abandon. As such, the words “racist” and “racism” are losing punch. These words are the crudest and most misused cudgels in English. Congressional Democrats are throwing them smack in the middle of the abortion conflict, which they do at the peril of their cause.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Advocates, Opponents Weigh In on Mexico’s Abortion Stance

Mexico’s Supreme Court voted Tuesday to remove legislation that punishes women for having abortions. The 11 justices voted to revoke the criminalization law in the state of Coahuila, where women were incarcerated for up to three years for having abortions with no exceptions for cases of rape. Although the bill has been issued, abortion is not yet legalized. For now, women can call state authorities to request their charges are dropped.
POLITICS
WCAX

Advocates push to preserve abortion rights in Vermont Constitution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Abortion advocates made their case in Burlington on Monday, pushing for change on the state and federal levels. They are focusing on two efforts. The first is an upcoming vote in the U.S. House on a bill drafted after Texas enacted the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion law. The second is an effort to change Vermont’s Constitution.
VERMONT STATE
inquirer.com

The next steps to protect abortion in Pennsylvania | Editorial

In one legislative session after another, Pennsylvania Republicans have tried to limit access to abortion throughout the commonwealth — and the fall term that opens this week is poised to be no different. The new session in Harrisburg starts against the backdrop of recent events in Texas where earlier this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
David Horowitz
viewpointsonline.org

EDITORIAL: Texas abortion law opens can of worms

The “heartbeat” bill has opened a can of worms that could potentially lead any state to enlist bounty hunters in order to circumvent the Constitution. Texas’ new abortion law, Senate Bill 8 or S.B.8, incentivizes their citizens to open a civil lawsuit against anybody who assists a person who receives an abortion after six weeks. If the plaintiff’s lawsuit is successful, they will be awarded a minimum of $10,000 as well as costs and attorney’s fees.
TEXAS STATE
thetacomaledger.com

Abortion bans don’t work

Abortion can’t be stopped by criminalizing those who are involved. Bans on abortion simply don’t work. Recent laws passed in Texas have made the issue of abortion front and center. Luckily, in Washington, there has been legislation passed to make sure that even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the right to have an abortion will still be protected here.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
VTDigger

Abortion isn’t eugenics

Regarding Anne Donahue’s suggestion that someday abortion may well repulse us as if it were just a different form of eugenics:. She overlooks a very salient point. Eugenics was forced sterilization, not forced birth, which is more reminiscent of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Anti-abortion forces wish to force birth, even for those whose health may be negatively impacted, who may live in dire poverty, or who may be victims of spousal abuse and/or rape.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Black People#Abortion Law#Democrats#Gazette#Ku Klux Klan
The Independent

Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing

Three Democratic members of Congress on Thursday offered deeply personal testimony about their own abortions as a congressional committee examined how to respond to conservative states that are passing laws limiting abortion access.Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said she was raped on a church youth trip. Rep. Barbara Lee of California said she received a “back-alley” abortion in Mexico after a teenage pregnancy. And Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said she opted for an abortion after being told her pregnancy would be high risk for her and the baby.“Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision I had ever...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Abortion rights advocates will march across U.S. to protest restrictive laws

(Reuters) - Women's rights advocates will join 660 marches planned around the United States on Saturday to protest against recent efforts to restrict abortion access, including a new Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks. In Washington, D.C., protesters will march to the U.S. Supreme Court two days...
PROTESTS
AFP

Battle for abortion rights hits America's streets Saturday

The abortion rights battle takes to the streets across America Saturday, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women's March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies. The fight has become even more intense since Texas adopted a law on September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a veritable legal guerrilla warfare and a counterattack in Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now. Two days before the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue, is due to reconvene, nearly 200 organizations have finally called on abortion rights defenders to make their voices heard from coast to coast. The flagship event will be held in the nation's capital Washington, where thousands are expected to march to the Supreme Court, which nearly 50 years ago recognized the right of women to have an abortion in its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
China
The Independent

Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term

The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.The court's credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.The justices are returning to the courtroom after an 18-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the possible retirement of 83-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer also looms.It's the first full term with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pinalcentral.com

Survey: Half in Arizona don't want Texas-style abortion law

PHOENIX — A new survey suggests that efforts to enact a Texas-style abortion law in Arizona would not be greeted warmly. The online poll conducted earlier this month found that half of all Arizonans do not approve of the Texas “heartbeat act.’’ That law makes it illegal to perform an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, a point that occurs as early as six weeks, which may be before some women realize they are pregnant.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy