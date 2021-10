Charlotte Flair retained the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss and destroyed Lilly in the process! Alexa Bliss has been making her way up the ladder towards the Raw Women's Championship, and so her back and forth with Charlotte Flair has been one of the more uniquely interesting match ups heading into Extreme Rules. Not only is the WWE Draft something to think when trying to predict who the winner could be (considering the both of them would be great additions to Friday Night SmackDown), but Charlotte's run this time around has been noticeably less fallible than in her previous reign following Nikki A.S.H's cash-in.

