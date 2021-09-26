Man Convicted Of Violent Rapes Of Woman, 14-Year-Old Girl; Faces 45 Years To Life In Prison
A 59-year-old California man has been convicted by a Sacramento County jury of two rapes, including one involving an underage victim, due to DNA evidence, prosecutors said. Hawthorne McGee faces 45 years to life behind bars after being convicted Thursday on two counts of rape and one count of oral copulation by force, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.www.ibtimes.com
