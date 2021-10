Rangeley, Maine – Sept. 23, 2021 – It may not be snowmaking season just yet, but Autumn is here. And, with pleasing temperatures and eye-popping foliage, it’s a great time to plan a trip to Saddleback Mountain for the weekend to enjoy some festive fall events and recreation. This October the resort in partnership with the Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing Company is kicking off the start of the upcoming season with a free family-friendly fall festival and a traditional Oktoberfest style celebration. Both events are open to the public. (Children are permitted into Oktoberfest, but not something we’re trying to encourage)

RANGELEY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO