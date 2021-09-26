CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levock CASE NO. 21 CV 467

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY NOTICE AND ORDER FOR NAME CHANGE HEARING CASE NO. 21 CV 467 In the matter of the name change of Makenzy Jean Levock By (Petitioner) Stephanie Ann Grassman NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Makenzy Jean Levock To: Makenzy Jean Grassman-Kolinski Birth Certificate: Makenzy Jean Grassman-Kolinski IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin: Judge: Ramona Gonzalez Place: La Crosse County Courthouse Via Zoom Date: Oct 21, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the La Crosse Tribune, a newspaper published in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-785-5840 at least ten (10) working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. BY THE COURT: /s/ Ramona Gonzalez Circuit Court Judge Date: 9/17/21 9/26 10/3 10/10 LAC87295 WNAXLP.

