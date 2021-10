This weekend is full of events across the Lehigh Valley region. Here is a sampling:. Following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Easton Garlic Fest returns for its 17th annual edition in Downtown Easton 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Visit eastongarlicfest.com for all the details. Due to the deliciously stinky, yet savory, festival the Easton Farmers’ Market is moving from Scott Park to the parking lot of the Northampton County Courthouse, 669 Washington St. in Easton. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and parking is free.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO