Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) will collide with the Minnesota Twins (69-86) in the finale of a four-game weekend competition at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Toronto will try to continue their success after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. The Blue Jays surrendered the first two installments of a series to the Minnesota Twins after losing the opener at 2-7 on Thursday and 1-3 on Friday. Toronto controlled the scoring of Minnesota to just one run in the first frame and left them scoreless in the remaining eight innings resulting in the eventual five-run win. Pitcher Robbie Ray allowed just one earned run on three hits with four free bases awarded and struck out six hitters of the Twins in picking up their triumph. Designated Hitter Teoscar Hernández scored two runs on a double and drove one RBI while Center Fielder George Springer earned two RBIs in hitting one shot with one run for the Jays.

Free MLB Picks For Today 10/2/2021

Rays at Yankees—MLB pick is New York Yankees -150. Jordan Montgomery will get the start for New York. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in eight of his past ten starts. Past three starts against the Rays, all this season, Montgomery allowed two earned runs in 17 1/3rd innings. Shane Baz throws for Tampa Bay. Baz has worked 10 2/3rd innings in two starts allowing two earned runs all homers. As this series opened the Yankees had won eight of nine. Past ten games Yankees bullpen an ERA 1.33 and WHIP 0.86 while batting .258. That is better form now than the Rays. Play New York -150.
