Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
 6 days ago

The Texas Rangers will go against the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). The Texas Rangers had a difficult year, with a 56-98 record and a tie for the poorest record in the AL West. The Texas Rangers had probably the worst offensive season in baseball, finishing last with a .666 OPS. This roster is strong, but they aren’t producing enough runs, averaging 3.82 runs per game in 2021.

