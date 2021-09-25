Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021) 09.25.2021 Review

September 30th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. First time meeting here. Like Tanahashi yesterday, if anyone can pull a miracle of a good match out of Tanga Loa, it’s Ishii. They did some brawling on the outside and thankfully managed to avoid the typical shenanigans that drags down G.O.D. and House of Torture matches. Instead, this felt like Tanga doing his best to step up against the tough Ishii. Once back inside, they had some interesting segments like fighting over a simple suplex. It was the kind of thing that oddly worked in this match. Tanga started working a crossface submission but you just knew Ishii wasn’t going to tap out. He nearly took the victory with a diving headbutt. Ishii survived and they went into a surprisingly solid back and forth exchange in the closing minutes. Ishii escaped Apeshit and won with the Brainbuster after 16:18. Ishii has done the impossible. I enjoyed a Tanga singles match and it’s one that went over 15 minutes. [***]

