Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021) 09.25.2021 Review
By Ian Hamilton
6 days ago
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021) 09.25.2021 Review. Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita submitted Kevin Knight & The DKC in 9:27 (***) Jay White pinned Wheeler Yuta in 10:29 (***½) Ren Narita pinned Fred Rosser in 15:11 (***½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over...
As seen at the 2021 WWE Extreme Rules PPV, “The Demon” Finn Balor went for the Coup De Grace during his WWE Title match against Roman Reigns but the top rope broke. Reigns ended up hitting a spear after that and retained his title. A fan video has been circulating...
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown wasted no time getting down to business as the WWE Draft kicked off at the top of the show. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce made the announcements. Prior to the draft kicking off it was announced that the draft picks will not go into effect until three weeks from now.
WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
Brie Bella recently appeared on Sippin’ the Tea with Ariane Andrew, and one of the topics she discussed was Bryan Danielson deciding to leave WWE and sign with AEW. When asked about Danielson making the decision to leave WWE for AEW, Brie noted that it was far from an easy choice for the former WWE Champion, while also mentioning that she didn’t want to be a factor in pushing him in either direction (via Fightful):
Heritage Cup Contender’s Tournament – Semi-Final: Wolfgang beat Teoman by 2 falls to 1 at 2:15 of Round 4 (**½) Jinny pinned Isla Dawn in 4:51 (**) A-Kid pinned Nathan Frazer and Rampage Brown in 16:25 (***¾) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling –...
NJPW Strong’s event, Fighting Spirit Unleased was Saturday, September 18. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. In the main event, Bullet Club member Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson. Below are the results:. * Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin. * Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Hiroshi Tanahashi...
– A new report revealed when WWE talent learned they were moving to a new brand as part of tonight’s WWE Draft. PWInsider reports that those talents moving brands found out shortly before the announcements were made so as to prevent any of them being caught unaware. Bianca Belair, Edge,...
– Ahead of tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Impact Wrestling has announced that Sami Callihan was attacked backstage and injured by Moose and W. Morrissey. Per Impact, Callihan suffered a leg injury, and a video was shown of the aftermath of the attack, with Callihan being put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.
EC3 says that Adam Scherr’s real fight at Free the Narrative 2 will not be against him, but rather against the creation that Scherr became in WWE. EC3 and the former Braun Strowman are set to battle on the show, which airs Saturday on FITE TV, and the former discussed the event with Wresting Inc. You can check out some highlights below:
Matt Taven is set to appear in the second Free the Narrative event that takes place this weekend, and a new report has details on how his appearance came together. Taven will be part of the event that streams on FITE TV on Saturday, and Taven is one of several ROH stars set to appear.
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a tag team main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on AXS TV:. * Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage...
NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex are set to compete at NWA Any Means Necessary. The NWA announced that Marti Belle & Allysin ) will face Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn at the PPV, which takes place on October 24th in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The announcement, which you can...
September 30th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. First time meeting here. Like Tanahashi yesterday, if anyone can pull a miracle of a good match out of Tanga Loa, it’s Ishii. They did some brawling on the outside and thankfully managed to avoid the typical shenanigans that drags down G.O.D. and House of Torture matches. Instead, this felt like Tanga doing his best to step up against the tough Ishii. Once back inside, they had some interesting segments like fighting over a simple suplex. It was the kind of thing that oddly worked in this match. Tanga started working a crossface submission but you just knew Ishii wasn’t going to tap out. He nearly took the victory with a diving headbutt. Ishii survived and they went into a surprisingly solid back and forth exchange in the closing minutes. Ishii escaped Apeshit and won with the Brainbuster after 16:18. Ishii has done the impossible. I enjoyed a Tanga singles match and it’s one that went over 15 minutes. [***]
– Per PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament match with Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel will open the main card for tonight’s Impact Wrestling. IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm ET. Programming will start at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact, featuring Raj Singh vs. Matt Cardona.
The IInspiration, the team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (fka The IIconics in WWE) have announced their first post-WWE dates, with four appearances this month. All of the dates are for signings only and do not include any matches. On October 2, they will be at Legends of the...
It’s a big night as we are starting this year’s Draft. That means we are going to be seeing a bunch of names moved from show to show, though it is not clear if NXT will be included as well. That could make for some interesting changes, but they might not all be for the best. Let’s get to it.
A possible spoiler is online for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that one source has told them that Brock Lesnar is in Baltimore for tonight’s show, which will kick off the 2021 Draft. Lesnar has not been spotted backstage as of 4:30 PM ET, but WWE often hides Lesnar or has him arrive late in order to prevent his appearance from being revealed.
-Thanks for all the feedback on my look at Mind Games 1996. I am enjoying the journey through 1996 and may continue with the Oct shows from WCW next. I am open to ideas for other shows as well. Onward to Main Event. Let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Kevin...
Trey Miguel is headed to Bound For Glory, earning a spot in the X-Division Championship match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne on tonight’s show in an opening round match of the X-Division tournament, earning a berth in the finals at Bound For Glory.
