Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Now Available for Certain Groups

By Mike Diegel
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available in the county for those who are 65 or older and got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and certain other groups, county officials announced. The move follows an announcement of approval for boosters by the Centers for Disease Control. In addition to...

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Booster
healththoroughfare.com

Can Those Vaccinated for COVID Donate Blood? What a New Study Says

Social media has been on fire lately, as some sources were bringing an intriguing claim: those who get vaccinated for COVID won’t be able to donate blood and other fluids. As vaccines are highly recommended by medical researchers and authorities, a new article from HealthFeedback.org comes to demolish the wild claim.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID Infections: How Long Are Vaccinated People Contagious?

There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently — what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
counton2.com

COVID-19 booster shots now available at Charleston area Walgreens pharmacies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walgreens pharmacies in the Charleston area are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for eligible individuals. Based on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following groups are eligible to receive boosters:. People 65 years and older and...
CHARLESTON, SC
princewilliamtimes.com

UPDATED: COVID-19 booster shots now available at health district clinics

The Prince William Health District began administering COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible on Monday and will continue to do so on a walk-in basis at both mobile vaccine clinics and the vaccine clinic at the Manassas Mall, officials said. The health district announced earlier this month that...
MANASSAS, VA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
