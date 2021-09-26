CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs. Tottenham (9/26/21) - Premier League | How to Watch, Start Time

By Tyler Kuehl
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
The big match on the Sunday card of the English Premier League sees two longtime foes clash in London, as meddling Arsenal gets set to host Tottenham. While no one had high expectations for Arsenal heading into the 2021-22 season, not many believed they were going to have such a poor start either. After squeaking out a 1-0 win over Burnley last week, Arsenal “improved” to a 2-3 record. Their season did not get off on the right foot at all, losing 2-0 to Brentford in the season opener. That was followed up by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, before Manchester City ran Arsenal out of town 5-0. Arsenal has since won back-to-back matches, but with only six points on record this season.

