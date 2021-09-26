READLYN-Ellen Mae Anderson, 67, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo. Ellen was born on January 19, 1954, the daughter Leo and Olinda (Moeller) Klemp. She was baptized in her parent’s home shortly after her birth and was confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. Ellen was united in marriage to Stephen Hans Anderson on November 27, 1976, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.