SHINee’s Key Talks About Finding Inspiration For Upcoming Solo Album, Importance Of Living True To Himself, And More

By S. P
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHINee’s Key recently participated in a pictorial and interview for fashion magazine Vogue!. In the interview, Key spoke about what the keyword “retro space” means to him. “Before retro became a mega trend, it was a theme that was already built into me,” he shared. “I’ve always yearned after that culture and wanted to try it out in my own way someday.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
