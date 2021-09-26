CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Frank Clark To Miss Game vs. Chargers

By Jordan Foote
 6 days ago

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against an AFC West foe in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Friday's injury report hinted that Clark likely wouldn't play, but a late-night or early-morning crystalization of that plan puts the Chiefs in a tough spot. The 28-year-old pass-rusher missed the team's first game of the season, a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. He was able to return for last week's game in Baltimore against the Ravens, recording a pair of tackles (one for loss).

It's been a bumpy ride for Clark, as he's logged just 14 sacks in 30 regular season games with the Chiefs. His injury history, contract and offseason legal troubles haven't helped matters but nevertheless, the team will have its work cut out for it now that its second-best threat to generate pressure is out. Schefter adding that there's hope for Jones to play is a start, although him being hampered at all makes the situation even more difficult to navigate.

The Chiefs appear to be waiting to make a final decision on Jones, and the same seems true for cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward is dealing with a strained quad and, like Jones, was a limited participant in practice on Friday. The rest of those on the injury report were able to participate without restrictions and are in line to be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

chatsports.com

Frank Clark on Chiefs’ loss to Ravens: ‘You’ve got to make the tackles’

After the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 on Sunday Night Football, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark put it in fairly simple terms. “Every time we play this football team since I’ve been here the last three years, they give it all they got,” said Clark — who had apparently had lost track of the number of seasons he’s been in Kansas City. “You know, Lamar Jackson [is] a heck of a football player. He does everything that he can.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones among those limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:. Chiefs. Player Pos...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

