CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The pandemic has people stuck in a bad mental/physical loop

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fvt1n_0c8QtJX400
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the North Carolina State University, researchers found the pandemic has created a cyclical public health problem by harming mental health while also making it more difficult for people to maintain physical activity.

They also found that lower-income households struggled more with both mental health challenges and maintaining physical activity levels.

In the study, researchers conducted an in-depth, online survey of 4,026 adults in Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, and West Virginia. The survey took place between April and September of 2020.

They found that the more physically active people were, the better their mental health status.

They also found that the higher an individual’s household income, the more likely they were to be able to maintain pre-pandemic physical activity levels.

Specifically, people in households that earned less than $50,000 per year were 1.46 times less likely to maintain their pre-pandemic levels of physical activity as compared to people in households that earned more than $50,000 per year.

In addition, the survey found that participants in urban areas were more likely to report difficulty maintaining their pre-pandemic physical activity levels, as compared to study participants in rural areas.

The open-ended survey results revealed that many participants struggled with staying active during stay-at-home orders, but rural participants talked about how their open spaces and places provided more opportunities to get outside and get moving.

Participants also talked about how caregiving, exhaustion, and mental health stressors kept them from being active, perpetuating the cycle.

The findings suggest that mental health is a persistent challenge during this pandemic.

This survey data helps understand what people were going through during those early months of the pandemic.

It also helps understand the importance of having access to open spaces and the barriers that are in place preventing people from accessing those spaces.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about this depression drug could shut down the brain if used too much and findings of this nutrient supplement may help lower depression.

For more information about mental disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about using these drugs to treat depression may cause higher death risk and results showing a leading cause of depression in older people.

The study is published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports. One author of the study is Lindsey Haynes-Maslow.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

Most people know the main symptoms of anxiety and depression. These are symptoms like losing interest in activities, feeling tired, sad and nervous, having sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience but rarely talk about.
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Crucial Role Trees Play In Mental, Physical Health

Trees are beneficial to one’s mental and physical health — but not everyone gets to enjoy those benefits equally. WBUR’s Martha Bebinger reports on the disparity laid bare in one community near Boston. Find out more about the MA Urban Canopy Project and research on restoring blighted vacant land and...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
azbigmedia.com

How the pandemic has impacted mental health of healthcare workers

The mental health of healthcare workers is under assault and in decline each day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to soar. From watching dozens of people die alone to working 100-hour weeks for months on end, healthcare workers in Phoenix are burned out, they say. “The fact that nearly every...
PHOENIX, AZ
psychologytoday.com

How Do People Use Their Power of Physical Health?

There is an assumption that the poor, the disabled, the ill, the suffering are to blame for their ill health, poverty, and isolation. N.T. Wright reviewed what he called seven signposts that we instinctively know are supposed to work in a certain way but are broken. Wright explained that power...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Preventive Medicine#Urban Areas#Drugs
Cleveland.com

Coping with the pandemic: More people are seeking mental health care, while providers face capacity issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For nearly 20 months, we have ridden the peaks and troughs of the coronavirus pandemic. Long stretches of isolation and loss, eventually gave way to a period of hope -- only for the Delta variant to reignite our anxieties, plunging us into yet another dark season that promises to find new ways to tax us mentally and emotionally.
CLEVELAND, OH
localdvm.com

Signs of PTSD from COVID-19: How the pandemic has affected mental health

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Post-traumatic stress disorder is known as a mental health condition that develops following a traumatic event, but can people develop signs of PTSD amid the coronavirus pandemic?. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of people worldwide. Nightmares, emotional distress, and negative...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Shawano Leader

Benefits of physical activity for your mental health

Physical activity is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle. Not only are physical activities necessary to keep the body fit, but the mind as well. Besides the direct benefits to the body, leading an active lifestyle for your mind has many benefits. Dealing with mental health issues and improving your...
MENTAL HEALTH
theadvocate.com

COVID and young people: Virtual event will explore mental health issues surfacing from pandemic

Young people are facing unique challenges during the COVID-19 crisis — the loneliness and isolation of social distancing, missed milestones and even reentry anxiety. Offering a platform to share stories and available resources, Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Well Beings will present the virtual event and discussion, “Coping Through COVID: What Parents & Teachers Should Know,” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People with prior mental ill health hit harder by pandemic disruption

People who had higher pre-pandemic levels of depression or anxiety have been more severely affected by disruption to jobs and healthcare during the pandemic, according to a new study co-led by UCL researchers. The study, published in The British Journal of Psychiatry and funded by UKRI, looked at data from...
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

Children with access to nature are mentally and physically healthier

According to a massive review of data from almost 300 studies, researchers at Washington State University and the University of Washington have confirmed that exposure to nature leads to a variety of health benefits in children. The scientists found that the presence of parks and other green spaces near homes and schools is associated with improved physical activity and mental health in children of all ages.
MENTAL HEALTH
Just Minnie

The Mental, Physical, Resources Black Women Should Know

Aspire To Be The Mental, Physical, Resources Black Women Should KnowAspire To Be. I grew up admiring the women in my family for their constant, unwavering strength in a society that was not built for them. I use their stories to motivate me and to keep going regardless of the obstacles that may come my way.
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy