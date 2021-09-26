Parking pass program for parks brings in less than expected

OKLAHOMA CITY — State park officials are adjusting their expectations after their new state parking pass program generated nearly 78% less than expected in the first year. The parking pass program generated nearly $2.2 million, considerably less than the $10 million projected when park officials first unveiled the program, according to records obtained by CNHI Oklahoma through an open records request. Three parks — Beavers Bend, Lake Thunderbird and Lake Murray — generated more than half of that revenue.