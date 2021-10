Crude prices are entering into consolidation mode as energy traders await the OPEC+ meeting on output. Despite the energy crunch and calls from the Biden administration for a faster increase in output from OPEC+, many traders are anticipating them to stick to the November output plan. OPEC+ could easily justify delivering more than the gradual 400,000 bpd increase in November and they probably should consider doing so. OPEC+ has resisted caving into President Biden’s demands over the summer, but this time is different. The energy crunch could trigger massive volatility and dampen global growth prospects, so OPEC+ should consider a tweak next week.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO