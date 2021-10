DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data on child obesity during the pandemic last week, with stark findings. Over 400,000 people between the ages of two and 19 were sampled for their BMI (Body Mass Index) between March and November 2020. The higher the BMI, the higher the proportion between weight and height. Obese people have a much higher BMI than those of a normal weight.

